Derrota de Sheinbaum en el Congreso: Cámara de Diputados rechaza su reforma electoral, con el voto en contra de sus aliados

Published 3:04 PM

Por Mauricio Torres, CNN en Español

La presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, sufrió este miércoles un revés en el Congreso, donde su iniciativa de reforma electoral fue rechazada por la Cámara de Diputados al no alcanzar la mayoría calificada que requieren los cambios a la Constitución.

Durante la sesión del pleno de la Cámara, la propuesta de Sheinbaum tuvo 259 votos a favor, 234 en contra y una abstención. Para ser aprobada, necesitaba al menos 334 votos de 500 posibles.

La iniciativa presidencial fue apoyada por los diputados del oficialista partido Morena, primera fuerza en la Cámara, pero rechazada por sus dos aliados, los partidos del Trabajo (PT) y Verde Ecologista de México (PVEM).

Para sacar adelante la reforma, Sheinbaum y Morena necesitaban los votos del PT y del PVEM para alcanzar la mayoría calificada (dos terceras partes del pleno). Sin embargo, ambas fuerzas se manifestaron en contra del proyecto con el argumento de que planteaba cambios que afectarían a los partidos de menor tamaño y, por esta razón, impactaría en la pluralidad en el Congreso.

Entre otras cosas, la iniciativa de Sheinbaum buscaba eliminar los 32 senadores plurinominales, modificar la forma en la que son electos los 200 diputados plurinominales y recortar en 25 % el financiamiento público que reciben los partidos políticos y los órganos encargados de organizar las elecciones.

