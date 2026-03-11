Skip to Content
Ecuador pacta con EE.UU. la presencia permanente de agentes del FBI en el país

Por Mauricio Torres, CNN en Español

Los gobiernos de Ecuador y de Estados Unidos establecieron un acuerdo para que agentes del Buró Federal de Investigaciones (FBI, por sus siglas en inglés) tengan presencia permanente en territorio ecuatoriano, según informó este miércoles el ministro del Interior del sudamericano, John Reimberg.

El funcionario dijo en su cuenta de X que ambos países firmaron un memorando de entendimiento “que permitirá potenciar el intercambio investigativo y enfrentar con mayor eficacia a las redes criminales”.

Además, en declaraciones a periodistas, señaló que el objetivo es que los agentes no solo trabajen con autoridades ecuatorianas en el combate a grupos del crimen organizado, sino también en la investigación de delitos como lavado de dinero o corrupción.

De acuerdo con el ministro, el FBI ya colaboraba con el gobierno de Ecuador y ahora el plan es que lo haga de forma permanente con un área de la Policía Nacional.

“Ahora lo que cambia es que tenemos ya agentes del FBI permanentemente en el Ecuador trabajando con una unidad de la Policía Nacional que se ha estructurado para que puedan trabajar en conjunto”, dijo.

CNN busca contactar al FBI y contactó al Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos para pedir más información sobre esta colaboración.

La firma de este memorando de entendimiento ocurre días después de que ambos gobiernos dieron a conocer que acordaron realizar operaciones conjuntas contra grupos del crimen organizado como las pandillas Los Lobos y Los Choneros, a las que Estados Unidos considera organizaciones terroristas transnacionales.

El viernes, el Ministerio de Defensa de Ecuador informó que, con apoyo de Estados Unidos, destruyó un supuesto campamento de un grupo disidente de las extinta guerrilla de las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC) en la provincia de Sucumbíos.

La mañana del sábado, el presidente de Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, estuvo entre la docena de líderes de América Latina y el Caribe que participaron en la Cumbre Escudo de las Américas que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, encabezó en Florida. Uno de los acuerdos de la reunión fue la formación de una “coalición militar” contra la delincuencia organizada.

