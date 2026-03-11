Skip to Content
Kathryn Hahn será la villana de la versión con actores de la película “Enredados”, de Disney

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

A la actriz Kathryn Hahn le van bien los papeles de villana en Disney. Tras interpretar a la hechicera Agatha Harkness en dos series de Marvel, ahora la estrella confirmó en su cuenta de Instagram que encarnará a la villana de la versión con actores de la película “Enredados” (“Tangled”) de 2010.

“Enredados” es una película animada de Disney que cuenta la historia de Rapunzel, una joven princesa con mágico cabello rubio largo que vive presa en lo alto de una torre. Rapunzel está retenida allí por Madre Gothel, una mujer que emplea la magia del cabello de la chica para conservarse joven pese a que tiene cientos de años. Rapunzel desea salir de la torre y finalmente lo consigue con la ayuda de un intruso, el forajido Flynn Rider. Pero Madre Gothel hará cualquier cosa por impedirlo.

Hann interpretará a Madre Gothel en la versión con actores, en una película que ya cuenta con Tegan Croft (“Titans”) en el papel de Rapunzel y Milo Manheim (de la franquicia “Zombies” en Disney+) como Flynn Rider, según informa el sitio Deadline.

El director de la nueva “Enredados” es Michael Gracey (“The Greatest Showman”), y la película está basada en un guión escrito por Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Disney no ha revelado hasta ahora la fecha estimada de estreno.

La nueva “Enredados” se suma a la estrategia de Disney de producir películas con actores e imágenes realistas creadas en computadora basadas en sus clásicos de dibujos animados, como “Lilo & Stich” (2025), “Snow White” (2025), “The Lion King” (2019), “Beauty and the Beast” (2017), “Aladdin” (2019), “Dumbo” (2019), “Cinderella” (2015), “The Jungle Book” (2016), “Cruella” (2021) y “The Little Mermaid” (2023), entre otras.

Hann cambió su nombre en Instagram a “Mother Hann” en alusión al personaje de “Enredados”. En Disney la actriz es conocida por haber interpretado a la hechicera de Marvel Comics llamada Agatha Harkness en las series “WandaVision” (2021) y “Agatha All Along” (2024).

