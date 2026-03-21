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Cuba anuncia segundo apagón nacional en menos de una semana

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Published 5:23 PM

Por Max Saltman y Mauricio Torres, CNN en Español

El Ministerio de Energía y Minas de Cuba anunció este sábado que toda la isla ha sufrido otro apagón eléctrico.

“Se ha producido una desconexión total del Sistema Eléctrico Nacional”, dijo el Ministerio en una publicación en X. “Ya comienzan a implementarse los protocolos para el restablecimiento”.

Esto ocurre solo días después de que Cuba viviera el lunes su primer colapso nacional de la red eléctrica desde que Estados Unidos comenzó a bloquear los suministros de petróleo procedentes de Venezuela a principios de este año.

De acuerdo con el gobierno de Cuba, los apagones en la isla —que se habían vuelto frecuentes en los últimos años— se han agravado durante los primeros meses de 2026 debido a la escasez de combustible para que las centrales eléctricas puedan operar.

La falta de petróleo también ha impactado en otros aspectos, como los servicios públicos y el transporte de alimentos, una situación que ya ha generado algunas protestas en La Habana y otras ciudades.

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