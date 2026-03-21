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Muere Robert Mueller, exdirector del FBI y fiscal especial en la investigación sobre Trump y Rusia

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Published 12:09 PM

Por Marshall Cohen, Kaanita Iyer y Evan Perez, CNN

Robert Mueller, el exdirector del FBI que lideró la histórica investigación sobre la presunta colusión entre la campaña de Donald Trump en 2016 y el Gobierno ruso, ha fallecido. Tenía 81 años.

“Con profunda tristeza, compartimos la noticia de que Bob falleció anoche”, dijo su familia en un comunicado este sábado. “Su familia pide que se respete su privacidad”.

Su familia había anunciado en agosto pasado que fue diagnosticado con enfermedad de Parkinson en 2021.

El año pasado, Trump firmó un decreto para suspender las autorizaciones de seguridad y el acceso a edificios federales de abogados del bufete WilmerHale, donde Mueller fue socio entre 2014 y 2017.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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