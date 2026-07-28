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Trayectoria del huracán Genevieve en el océano Pacífico: dónde está y hacia dónde se dirige

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Published 3:29 AM

Por CNN Español

Genevieve avanza este martes por el Pacífico este como un poderoso huracán categoría 4, según el reporte más reciente del Centro Nacional de Huracanes de Estados Unidos, que prevé que el sistema se debilite en las próximas jornadas.

La madrugada de este martes, el poderoso huracán mayor se encontraba a unos 830 km al suroeste del extremo sur de Baja California y avanzaba con vientos máximos sostenidos de 220 km/h.

Genevieve, que llegó a alcanzar la categoría 5 el fin de semana, se mueve en dirección noroeste a 17 km/h.

El oleaje producto del huracán está afectando partes de la costa suroccidental de México y de la península de Baja California, dice el NHC, que advierte que es probable que siga unos días más y que puede provocar condiciones potencialmente mortales.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de México, por su parte, no ha emitido recomendaciones específicas por el huracán dada su distancia de la costa y su trayectoria.

La institución espera que Genevieve se degrade este martes a huracán de categoría 3 y que para el fin de la semana ya tenga fuerza de tormenta tropical.

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