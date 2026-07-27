Can’t escape the smoke? Here’s how to stay safe.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If you walked outside this morning, you would have instantly noticed the smoke inversion blanketing most of the city. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is issuing a reminder to prepare for wildfire season and to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.

According to officials with the fire department, wildfire smoke can impact communities hundreds of miles away, an effect that was visibly noticeable Monday.

While eastern Idaho has not seen the same level of wildfire activity as other parts of the state, officials say smoke from fires burning elsewhere can still impact local air quality, depending on weather and wind conditions.

The department encourages residents to monitor air quality reports and limit prolonged outdoor activity when smoke levels are high, especially children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory conditions.

Officials also recommend keeping windows and doors closed when air quality is poor, using the recirculate setting on home and vehicle air conditioning systems when possible, and avoiding activities that can increase indoor air pollution, such as burning candles, using fireplaces or vacuuming.

The department is also encouraging families to prepare in case a wildfire threatens their community. Officials recommend identifying at least two evacuation routes, choosing a meeting place for family members, keeping emergency contact information readily available and preparing an emergency kit with at least three days of food, water, medications and other essential supplies.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is also recognizing firefighters and emergency personnel responding to large wildfires across the region. Through mutual aid agreements, Idaho Falls firefighters can be deployed to assist other communities when additional resources are needed.

"When wildfires grow beyond the capacity of one community, firefighters from across the region answer the call," Deputy Chief Paul Radford said. "We're proud to be part of a fire service that supports one another when communities are threatened."

Officials also remind residents to help prevent human-caused wildfires by following local fire restrictions, properly disposing of smoking materials, avoiding parking on dry vegetation and using caution with equipment that may produce sparks.

More information on wildfires, evacuation notices, and fire restrictions inlcuding air quality information can be found on the following websites. The Idaho Department of Lands, The Idaho Department of Enviromental Quality and AirNow.