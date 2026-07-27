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Local Forecast

Smoke filled skies with scattered thunderstorms

KIFI
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Published 3:38 PM

We’re seeing slightly cooler daytime temperatures as significant smoke has moved into the region. We’re also seeing scattered thunderstorms as monsoon moisture remains in place through Wednesday.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY JULY 29TH.

  • IMPACTS…Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Thos individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.

For Monday night, there is a chance of thunderstorms with areas of smoke. Partly cloudy skies and a low temperature around the upper 50’s.

Areas of smoke for Tuesday with a shot at thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90’s throughout the Snake River Plain.

On Wednesday, there is a chance of thunderstorms with areas of wildfire smoke. A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Look for a high temperature near 90°. North northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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