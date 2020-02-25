New Idaho Falls Megaplex Theatre details released

Entertainment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ball Ventures and the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies are sharing additional details regarding the new Megaplex Theatre planned for Snake River Landing.

The 450-acre Megaplex luxury theatre plans include 38,000 square feet of new construction, 10 screens and 975 all-luxury leather recliners.

Each cinema will also contain a quiet room to allow new parents and children a refuge to enjoy their film.

With the new “no lines” concept, the lobby turns its focus from waiting in ticket sales lines to creating a luxury lounging environment to offer patrons gourmet food and beverage options.

The new lobby experience will incorporate technology, variable seating options, lighting and refined materials to enhance the user experience.

“We are excited to enter the Idaho Falls market,” said Blake Andersen, President Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres. “Our construction team is diligently working on plans to bring a world-class building that will complement our Megaplex commitment to providing our customers with the best movie-viewing experience available.”

Initial work on the site will begin in mid-March, with construction on the building starting in late spring.

The development is located at the corner of Sunnyside Road and Snake River Parkway, next to the planned Heritage Park along the banks of the Snake River.

The estimated completion of the project is early 2021.