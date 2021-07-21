Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces fall entertainment line up

Entertainment

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has announced the Fall 2021 Concert Events.

Naughty by Nature and Rob Base

Saturday, October 30, 2021 8 pm | Indoor| Tickets on Sale Friday, July 23, 2021 | $49, $59, $69

The Grammy Award-winning, Platinum-album selling, New Jersey super-group, Naughty By Nature, has nearly a twenty-year track record of creating the hits and party anthems that have become the soundtrack to our lives. Naughty By Nature returns to Fort Hall for an incredible concert event. The group continues to tour globally, ripping stages from Australia to Canada and New Jersey to South Africa. Naughty By Nature is on their A-game and have no plans to stop anytime soon.

Rob Base from Harlem New York, first began performing with various groups; Sure Shot Seven, Cosmic 3 MC’s, Freedom Force, and Disco Enforcer. In 1988, Profile records released Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock’s debut album It Takes Two. Its title track became a massive single, and it (single) and the album were certified platinum by the RIAA on June 12, 1989, and December 28, 1989, respectively. The single gained Single of the Year honors from both Spin Magazine and The Village Voice. In the last 25+ years, Rob Base is continuing to make his mark in the Hip Hop and Freestyle worlds.

Sawyer Brown

Saturday, November 6, 2021 8 pm | Indoor | Tickets on Sale Friday, July 23, 2021| $29, $39, $49

The band’s live shows are legendary. Having been described as “the Rolling Stones of Country Music,” the band bounds onto the stage night after night, delivering its own unique brand of high-energy entertainment, and the band remains a perennial favorite at fairs, festivals, theatres, and casinos. We are excited to welcome Sawyer Brown back to the Chiefs Event Center. It really does all come down to those people in the audience for this band. As Mark Miller, Lead Singer, says, “We’re all this together—all of us. Just like the line in ‘Travelin’ Band” says, ‘Now I want to take this time to thank you’—I wanted our fans to hear a thank you coming straight from me.”

Bill Engvall

Sunday, December 12, 2021 5 pm AND 8 pm | Indoor | Tickets on Sale Friday, July 23, 2021 | $39, $49, $59

Bill Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Bill was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. Bill’s first album, Here’s Your Sign, is certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, Dorkfish, also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. Bill has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography Bill Engvall –Just A Guy. We are excited to welcome him back to Fort Hall.

These incredible concert events join the previously released Summer Concert Line Up.

Summer Concert Line-Up

Ice Cube | July 23, 2021 | 8 pm | SOLD OUT

Tracy Byrd | August 6, 2021 | 8 pm | Tickets Available Now

Mariachi Los Camperos | August 7, 2021 | 8 pm | Tickets Available Now

Foreigner | September 18, 2021 | 8 pm | Limited Tickets Available Now

Winter Concert Event, Currently Announced

Champions of Magic | February 26, 2022 | 8 pm | Tickets Available Now, Previously Issued Tickets Will Be Honored

Tickets for these upcoming events, will go on sale, Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.