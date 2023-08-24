Buckle up because Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are all releasing new music on the same day

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Buckle up – it’s a big week for pop music, with artists such as Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande among others all set to release new music starting Thursday night.

Gomez first began teasing her new music last week when she tweeted, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while.” She added that while she continues to work on her third studio album, she “wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

That song, she revealed, is titled “Single Soon,” and will be released Thursday night along with an accompanying music video.

Cyrus also announced last week that she’s releasing her new single “Used to be Young” at midnight on Thursday and that in celebration of the new song, a TV special “Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” will air this Thursday on ABC at 10pm local time.

She wrote that the TV special is “a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life,” and that the song “Used to be Young” is “dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME.”

On Tuesday, Cyrus posted the full lyrics of “Used to be Young,” saying the lyrics were written almost two years ago, during a time she said she felt “misunderstood.”

“I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you,” Cyrus wrote, adding “the time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment… unfinished yet complete.”

Grande, for her part, is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 release of her debut album “Yours Truly” with a week’s worth of new content.

In a video posted to the “Sweetener” singer’s Instagram page last week, the entire schedule was revealed, starting with the release of a digital deluxe version of “Yours Truly” on Thursday at 9pm PST, along with newly recorded live performances of “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.”

On Saturday, she’ll be releasing the first of a two-part Q&A along with new merchandise, followed by the release of another live performance of “Baby I Live” on Sunday. The second part of the Q&A will arrive on Monday, with Tuesday bringing the release of the “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There” live performances.

The week of celebration culminates on Wednesday with the release of a live performance of the album’s top single “The Way,” a track Grande recorded with the late rapper, and her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. She’ll also release “some behind the scenes stuff we found” on Wednesday, too.

If that wasn’t enough, this Friday will also herald the release of new music from Iggy Azalea, BLACKPINK, and a new music video from Sza.

Got all that? Now might be a good time to go make some room in that music library, because there are about to be a lot of new late summer jams to add in.

