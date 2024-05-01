Melissa McCarthy is thrilled Barbra Streisand knows she exists

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Melissa McCarthy remains a proud fan of Barbra Streisand.

The Oscar-nominated actress was completely unbothered by a comment Streisand left on her Instagram in which the legendary singer asked McCarthy if she was on Ozempic. In fact, she took it as a complement.

McCarthy shared her response on Instagram late Tuesday, holding a magazine with a vintage picture of Streisand on the cover. She captioned the post, “@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!”

“The takeaway is Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me and she thought I look good!” McCarthy said in a short video.

“I win the day,” she added.

McCarthy’s post came after Streisand wrote and then deleted her question to McCarthy about the weight-loss medication.

Streisand addressed her comment, saying she initially opened her Instagram to look at photos of the “beautiful flowers” she’d received for her birthday last week.

“Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album,” she wrote. “She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

Their mutual admiration remains.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.