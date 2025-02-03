The Port announces two new summer concerts

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Two new concerts were announced Monday coming to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, also known as 'The Port,' this summer.

Little Feat and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Billy Currington will perform on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Tickets for The Port are available via ETIX on Friday, February 7, 10 AM, Mountain Times.

Little Feat and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Little Feat and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are joining forces on the road for the first time with their Dirty Feat Tour.

As evidenced by a 2025 Grammy Award nomination for its 2024 album Sam’s Place (Best Traditional Blues Album), the legendary Little Feat continues to build on a deep, 50-plus-year history with no end in sight. Utilizing a combination of elite musicianship and brilliant, idiosyncratic songwriting to create a repertoire that transcends all boundaries, Little Feat has always been about the songs and musicianship—as its honest and durable legacy illustrates. California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country and rockabilly mixed with New Orleans swamp boogie led to a powerful sound that has kept the audience dancing for decades. Songs like “Dixie Chicken,” “Spanish Moon,” “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” and “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” display a continuous thread of excellence that embraces the qualities of exploration that make up Little Feat and its music, while honoring their brothers that began this journey decades ago: Lowell George, Richie Hayward, and Paul Barrere. Little Feat is in stellar form with its current lineup: Scott Sharrard (lead guitar, vocals); Tony Leone (drums, vocals), founder Bill Payne (keys, vocals), Fred Tackett (guitars, vocals), Kenny Gradney (bass) and Sam Clayton (percussion, vocals).

The Grammy-, CMA- and IBMA-Award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, currently on its ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour celebrating nearly 60 years of music making, remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music. The group’s current lineup is one of the most compelling in the group’s storied history, featuring founding members Jeff Hanna (lead vocals, guitar) & Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica, vocals); Bob Carpenter (keys, vocals)—a member since 1980; Jim Photoglo (bass, vocals); Jaime Hanna (guitar, vocals); and Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin, vocals). NGDB played its first gig in 1966 in Southern California as a jug band and by 1969 had become a cornerstone of the burgeoning country-rock community. The band’s career breakthrough came in 1970 with the release of “Mr. Bojangles,” a folksy Top 10 pop hit that brought roots music to the national forefront. In 1972, NGDB released the first of three groundbreaking Will The Circle Be Unbroken records, collaborating with many of the best bluegrass, country, and folk artists in the world. The band has recorded 16 Top 10 U.S. Country hits, highlighted by three #1’s: “Fishin' In The Dark," "Modern Day Romance," and "Long Hard Road." NGDB’s most recent recording is the critically acclaimed album, Dirt Does Dylan.

Billy Currington

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format’s most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 4X Platinum “Good Directions,” 4X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Double-Platinum “Do I Make You Wanna,” Platinum “We Are Tonight,” and more. Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington has recently released new songs “Everything Is Changing,” “City Don’t” and “Anchor Man.” For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.billycurrington.com.