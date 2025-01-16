Jessica Alba says split with husband Cash Warren marks ‘a new chapter’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jessica Alba is opening up about her separation from film producer Cash Warren, her husband of 16 years.

Alba on Thursday said in a statement that she and Warren, who have been married since 2008, are embarking “on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she wrote in her statement, posted to her official Instagram page. “We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family.”

Alba added that their three children – Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7 – remain their “highest priority.”

The former couple first met in 2004 on the set of “Fantastic Four,” in which Alba starred as Susan Storm. Warren was serving as the assistant to the film’s director Tim Story at the time.

In May, Alba celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, writing on her Instagram page that she’s “proud of us for making it this far.”

“There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family,” she added. “Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another.”

