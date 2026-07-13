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Sam Neill, star of ‘Jurassic Park,’ has died, family says

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Published 12:12 AM

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — Legendary New Zealand actor Sam Neill died Monday in Sydney, Australia at age 78, his family said in a statement.

The family said the “loss was sudden and unexpected” but said the Jurassic Park actor, who had recently battled stage III blood cancer, remained “cancer free.”

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” the statement said.

More to come.

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