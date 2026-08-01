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Fast-moving wildfire forces evacuations in Spokane County, Washington

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Published 5:20 PM

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — A fast-moving wildfire in Spokane County, Washington, has forced residents to evacuate their homes as crews worked to quell the blaze Saturday.

The highest level of evacuation order, Level 3, was issued for several areas in the Spokane area due to the Old Trails Fire, local emergency management officials said, urging residents to “leave now due to the life-threatening conditions.” An evacuation shelter was opened for residents fleeing their homes.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson issued a burn ban Saturday after the National Weather Service issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning across Central and Eastern Washington between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. – a designation reserved for the most extreme fire weather conditions.

“This is the first time the weather service has issued such a warning in Washington, and it means new fires can grow out of control rapidly, our aircraft response may be limited by wind and smoke, and our already taxed wild land firefighters will be in more dangerous conditions,” the Washington Department of Natural Resources said.

Authorities had warned of “historically strong winds” and low humidity fueling a high risk of extreme fire behavior and very rapid growth in the Spokane area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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