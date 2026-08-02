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27-year-old pilot killed, 2 passengers hospitalized after Blackfoot plane crash

KIFI
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Published 9:00 AM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A 27-year-old pilot has died following a single-engine plane crash late Saturday night near the north end of the Blackfoot Airport.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m., according to the Blackfoot Police Department. Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts confirmed the fatality Sunday morning, adding that two passengers were rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Their conditions and the identity of the pilot remain unknown.

Following the crash, police say the plane came to rest across Teeples Drive, leaving a trail of debris that blocked the roadway. Authorities expect Teeples Drive to remain closed through Sunday while crews continue to investigate the scene.

Due to the closure, police are asking the public to avoid the area. Emergency traffic has been directed to use the gravel access road from South Von Elm when exiting the Champions Gate subdivision.

"If you need to access Champions Gate, please use the gravel road located at 100 North from Rose Road. This temporary route is intended for residents only; all other traffic is asked to avoid the area," states the BPD in a press release.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Bingham County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News
bingham county
Blackfoot Airport
Blackfoot Police Department
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Jimmy Roberts
Teeples Drive

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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