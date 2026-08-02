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Crash blocks right lane on US-20 near County Line Road

KIFI
By
New
Published 4:44 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — First responders are on the scene of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 near County Line Road (Milepost 320) that has shut down the far right lane.

According to ITD, the crash response began around 4:08 p.m near near County Line Road (MM 320).

The right lane is currently blocked. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. However, photos from the scene indicate that at least one vehicle, a white Dodge Ram truck towing a trailer, was involved. It remains unclear if additional vehicles were impacted or if any injuries have been reported.

Drivers traveling through the area are urged to use caution when passing the crash.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional updates as we learn new details.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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