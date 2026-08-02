In-N-Out Owner ‘heartbroken’ over deadly Twin Falls In-N-Out Shooting; Police to hold 2 P.M. briefing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — At least three people are dead and five others injured following a shooting Saturday afternoon at an In-N-Out location in Twin Falls, police confirmed to news partner KMVT.

The suspected shooter is also dead, according to Twin Falls Police. Authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity or specified the cause of death.

"We are working to try to ascertain his identity and the motivations behind that. We'll be able to figure that out in the coming days," Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters Saturday.

Police plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Sunday. Local News 8 will stream the briefing live online.

Police say the shooting began inside the In-N-Out before moving outside in a busy commercial area on the city's north side. The location had only been open for one week before the violence erupted, according to reports by CNN.

In-N-Out Owner Responds

At least one of the victims was an In-N-Out employee. In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder expressed her heartbreak on social media following the tragedy.

"We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight. She was taking care of our most important asset - our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn't value the lives of others or his own," wrote Snyder. "...IN-N-OUT will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season. I am no stranger to loss, but this is so incredibly tough, and my heart also goes out to all of the Associates and Customers who were there during this traumatic event."

Snyder expressed her love for the entire community, asking them to "turn to God, not in anger, but seeking comfort and strength for those who are hurting."

"We will stand together, and we will do everything we can to learn from this situation," wrote Snyder.

FBI Seeking Public Video and Tips

The FBI has established a digital media tip line for the public to submit images and videos related to the shooting that occurred yesterday at In-N-Out. To submit photos, videos, dashcam footage, or other tips, click HERE.

"Even small details may help investigators. Thank you for your assistance and support as law enforcement continues this investigation," said the FBI on social media.