Nicola Peltz marries Brooklyn Beckham in a decadent Valentino gown

Wedding season is officially open thanks to 27-year-old billionaire heiress and actress Nicola Peltz and 23-year-old Brooklyn Beckham — eldest son of British football player David Beckham and former Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria Beckham — who tied the knot this weekend at the Peltz family’s Palm Beach Estate in Florida.

Peltz wore a timeless Valentino Haute Couture gown with a square neckline and decadent pooling train. Her stylist, Hollywood outfitter Leslie Fremar, told British Vogue that creating the dress was the “ultimate couture experience” requiring several trips to the label’s headquarters in Rome, a year’s worth of brainstorming and a transatlantic journey by the head seamstress herself for any last-minute finishing touches.

While there were once rumors Victoria Beckham might design her new daughter-in-law’s gown, Peltz told Vogue that seeking the help of Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli was a “no brainer.” Picciloi has racked up a number of memorable fashion credits in the past year — from his viral all-pink show at Paris Fashion week, to dressing CFDA-certified fashion icon Zendaya on almost every red carpet. Sewn into the dress at the request of Peltz’ mother, former fashion model Claudia Heffner Peltz, was an evil eye talisman (a charm intended to ward off the curse of jealousy) and a private message in blue thread.

The Beckham boys — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and David — were all dressed by Kim Jones for Dior. The groom wore a classic-with-a-twist black wool lapel tailcoat with a white shirt, white vest and white bow-tie, decorated with a bezel set emerald-cut diamond chain by Anita Ko. Award-winning designer and mother of the groom Victoria Beckham arrived in one of her own designs, a floor-length silver slip dress finished with silver lace and spaghetti straps.

The lavish event was a star-studded affair, with celebrity guests such as Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsey in attendance. Peltz was walked down the aisle by her business mogul father, Nelson Peltz. “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life,” Peltz wrote in an Instagram post capturing the father-daughter moment, “You’re the wind beneath my wings.”

Beckham and Peltz also partnered with humanitarian charity Care and reportedly encouraged guests to make donations in their name to support civilians impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

