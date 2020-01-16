Health By News Team today at 1:04 pm Published January 16, 2020 1:02 pm 8 foods that age your skin faster Take a look at what foods (and drinks) may be prematurely aging your skin, according to Yahoo! Beauty and nutritional therapist Petronella Ravenshear. Sugar Sugar takes the cake as the worst food if you're looking to slow down the aging process. It packs on pounds at the waistline, but it also interacts with collagen to dehydrate and make our skin less flexible. Potatoes and grains Both potatoes and grains turn into sugar once processed by our bodies. They're also zinc eaters, which is a critical mineral to maintain skin health. Alcohol Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it dehydrates us rapidly, stealing away essential B, A and C vitamins -- all of which help skin look healthy. Drinking too much depletes magnesium and zinc levels, as well as fatty acids. Fried foods These contribute to collagen breakdown in the skin, making it wrinkled and worn out. They also reduce the fluidity of cells, burden the liver and add to inflammation of the skin. Processed meats These foods are often high in sodium, which causes puffiness, and are often high in sodium. They also suck up valuable vitamin C. Artificial sweetners Ravenshear says artificial sweeteners are toxic to our livers, and we need our livers to flush out toxins over the long-term. Caffeine Ravenshear recommends that coffee drinkers drink an extra glass of water for each cup of coffee in order to balance out caffeine's dehydrating effects on the body. Milk and cheese The milk protein casein can trigger skin inflammation. Take a look at what foods (and drinks) may be prematurely aging your skin, according to Yahoo! Beauty and nutritional therapist Petronella Ravenshear. Sugar Sugar takes the cake as the worst food if you're looking to slow down the aging process. It packs on pounds at the waistline, but it also interacts with collagen to dehydrate and make our skin less flexible. Potatoes and grains Both potatoes and grains turn into sugar once processed by our bodies. They're also zinc eaters, which is a critical mineral to maintain skin health. Alcohol Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it dehydrates us rapidly, stealing away essential B, A and C vitamins -- all of which help skin look healthy. Drinking too much depletes magnesium and zinc levels, as well as fatty acids. Fried foods These contribute to collagen breakdown in the skin, making it wrinkled and worn out. They also reduce the fluidity of cells, burden the liver and add to inflammation of the skin. Processed meats These foods are often high in sodium, which causes puffiness, and are often high in sodium. They also suck up valuable vitamin C. Artificial sweetners Ravenshear says artificial sweeteners are toxic to our livers, and we need our livers to flush out toxins over the long-term. Caffeine Ravenshear recommends that coffee drinkers drink an extra glass of water for each cup of coffee in order to balance out caffeine's dehydrating effects on the body. Milk and cheese The milk protein casein can trigger skin inflammation. Take a look at what foods (and drinks) may be prematurely aging your skin. Galleries
Comments