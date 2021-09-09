Flu vaccine to be offered at the Teton County Health Department

Health

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County Health Department officials are strongly encouraging people in the community to get a flu vaccine.

The department will offer both the COVID-19 and Flu vaccines at its ongoing clinic site, Wednesday through Saturday, beginning September 22.

If you are interested in receiving both vaccines, you are able to do so at the same appointment.

Appointments will be open starting Monday, September 13 at 9:00 a.m.

People looking to get a flu shot may make an appointment online HERE.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Teton County Health Department will host a flu clinic at the Senior Center of Jackson Hole from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This clinic will have an adequate supply of high dose vaccines for the number of appointments available. Appointments for the Senior Center clinic will be required and can be made here. Call the Call Center if you need assistance in making your appointment or have other questions.

In addition to the Teton County Health Department, other area pharmacies have flu vaccines available now. Vaccines will also be readily available at St. John's Health offices, in addition to independent providers around town. Please contact your preferred provider for more information on their vaccine availability. For more information or further questions, visit their website or call the hotline at 307-732-8628.