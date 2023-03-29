‘Nic Sick’ Documentary warns against dangers of vape

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Staggering statistics show one in five Idaho kids are vaping and one in three Idaho high school seniors are vaping regularly.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is hoping to change those numbers. On Tuesday night, they hosted a free community event to share the dangers of vaping, especially for youth.

At the event, they premiered the 'Nic Sick' Documentary produced by Idaho Public Television. It shares local teens' stories of how vaping has affected them and will continue to do so throughout their lives.

After the documentary, attendees got to participate in a panel discussion with a Respiratory Director at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, a local health educator, a local School Resource Officer, local family members featured in the 'Nic Sick' Documentary and a high school senior who completed a senior project on vaping.

Although the Idaho Falls Civic Center was not packed, there was a pretty large turn out, especially of middle and high school aged children. They seemed to be pretty involved and interested during the panel discussion. Over 50 questions were submitted. Since the panel did not have time to answer each question, EIPH will be posting answers to all questions received on their website.

The event also gave attendees resources of where to go if they or someone they know struggles with vaping and more information on vaping.

It was geared to help local teens say no to vape.