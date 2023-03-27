Know dangers of vaping through free community event.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Youth vaping rates in Idaho have significantly increased in the past few years, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.

To help children, teens, parents and community members understand the dangers of vape, EIPH is hosting a free event.

The event will premier the Nic Sick Documentary. The documentary showcases the consequences of a vaping addiction. It is part of the KNOW Vape Campaign, a statewide effort to help raise awareness to the dangers of youth vaping in Idaho.

Vaping has been known to be highly addictive and dangerous to the brain, bones and lungs. The campaign aims to educate and inform communities on how to find help.

Following the documentary will be a live panel discussion with audience members. The panel will include the Respiratory Director at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, a health educator, a local School Resource Officer, family members featured in the Nic Sick Documentary and a high school senior who completed a senior project on vaping.

The event and campaign is geared towards children and teens, but community members are invited to attend and encouraged to participate in the discussion.

The event is free to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin with the documentary at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Idaho Civic Center in Idaho Falls at 501 S Holmes Ave. No registration is required.