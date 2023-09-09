Free Hepatitis C, HIV and Syphilis testing for September

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering free Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to individuals throughout the month of September in all their county locations.

Testing only takes a few minutes, and you can get results before you leave.

Visit siphidaho.org to locate a clinic near you. Same day appointments are available.

For more information about Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis, contact the Southeastern Idaho Public Health office nearest you or visit www.siphidaho.org.