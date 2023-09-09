Skip to Content
Health

Free Hepatitis C, HIV and Syphilis testing for September

KIFI
By
New
September 7, 2023 11:08 AM
Published 12:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering free Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to individuals throughout the month of September in all their county locations.

Testing only takes a few minutes, and you can get results before you leave.

Visit siphidaho.org to locate a clinic near you. Same day appointments are available.

For more information about Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis, contact the Southeastern Idaho Public Health office nearest you or visit www.siphidaho.org.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content