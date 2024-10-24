Grand opening of Pocatello psychiatric center set for October 24

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho State University Community Psychiatric Center will hold an event to celebrate its official grand opening on Thursday, October 24.

The ISU Community Psychiatric Center boasts the only psychiatrist in the Pocatello area. The center offers psychiatric evaluations and medication management services to both the campus community and Pocatello public.

The center's grand opening starts at noon at 421 Memorial Drive in Pocatello.