Home care company hosts veterans benefits fair

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Several veterans in Idaho might not know about benefits they qualify for. SYNERGY HomeCare held a benefits fair to help veterans learn what kinds of in-home assistance they can get.

If veterans want to learn what benefits are available to them, they go through a list of questions so SYNERGY HomeCare can figure out their circumstances like if the veteran needs to use a cane or recently fell down.

Benefits are available “If...you're a veteran and you need help with getting to doctor's appointments or meal prepping or keeping your environment clean or preventing a fall,” said SYNERGY HomeCare Owner, Natasha Ohene Opare.

Surviving spouses of veterans might also have benefits available. They can contact their county office to learn more. Citizens in Bonneville County can contact Veteran Service Officer Kylie Lancaster at 208-529-1350 (EXT. 1385).