Eastern Idaho health officials respond to declining vaccination rates nationwide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Dropping vaccination rates are becoming an increasing concern for healthcare professionals. Vaccine exemptions among kindergartners have hit an all-time high this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, the CDC tracked a total of 284 measles cases reported by 32 states, including Idaho. 120 of those cases were reported to be children under 5 years old. Out of all cases reported, 89% were people who were unvaccinated or had no record of a vaccination.

Nurses with Eastern Idaho Public Health said 95% of the community needs to be vaccinated to prevent a potential outbreak.

"By me getting vaccinated I'm helping you, I'm helping my grandmother. I'm helping my kids and other family members by being vaccinated not just against measles, mumps, and tetanus but also Covid and the flu," said Nikki Sayer nurse manager over the immunization program at Eastern Idaho Public Health.

Even with more seasonal viruses like the flu, health officials said a yearly vaccination can take the flu from wild to mild even if you do catch the bug.

If you're unsure of what vaccines you need, you can track your personal and family vaccination records with the docket app. For more information, click HERE.



