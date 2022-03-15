Pfizer/BioNTech to seek FDA authorization for fourth booster doses for people 65 and up

By Carma Hassan and Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Pfizer and BioNTech could seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for a second booster shot of their Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and older as soon as Tuesday, in news first reported by The Washington Post.

In a statement to CNN on Tuesday, a Pfizer spokesperson said, “We’re continuing to collect and assess all available data and we’re in continuous, open dialogue with regulators and health authorities to help inform a COVID-19 vaccine strategy as the virus evolves.”

Pfizer and BioNTech are studying additional doses, including Omicron-specific vaccines. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday that he expects that a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed.

“It is necessary — a fourth boost for right now. The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough — actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths — is not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long,” Bourla said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “But we are just submitting those data to the FDA, and then we’ll see what the experts also would say outside Pfizer.”

Data from Israel released in a preprint study this year showed that a fourth dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine restored antibodies to the level seen after the third dose, but efficacy against breakthrough infections from the Omicron variant was low.

Some countries are offering fourth vaccine doses, especially to people at higher risk of severe disease and death.

In the United States, certain immunocompromised adults can receive three doses of the coronavirus vaccine and a fourth shot as a booster dose.

Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are available for people 5 and older, and people 12 and older are eligible to receive a booster five months after their second shot.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.