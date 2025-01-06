Skip to Content
America’s first bird flu death reported in Louisiana

By Brenda Goodman, CNN

(CNN) — The first person to have a severe case of H5N1 bird flu in the United States has died, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The person, who was over 65 and reportedly had underlying medical conditions, was hospitalized with the flu after exposure to a backyard flock of birds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

