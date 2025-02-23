Playing like a child is good for your health. Here’s how to find your ‘play personality’

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Oona Varga spent her childhood winters gliding across the ice at Steinberg Skating Rink in her hometown of St. Louis, while summers meant cruising on her roller skates through neighborhood streets.

Varga’s love for skating was sparked when a friend bought her a secondhand pair of roller skates from Craigslist. She was hooked from the moment she laced them up at age 8.

“When I was younger, roller-skating brought me an immense amount of joy,” she said. “I loved feeling the wind flow through my hair.”

But as Varga entered her early teens, skating gradually vanished from her routine — until a few years ago when she decided to invest in a new pair of roller skates that fit her properly.

At 22, Varga has rekindled her passion for skating, welcoming the playfulness and freedom it brings to her daily life.

“As a kid, I used to imagine I was in an ‘80s movie while I skated,” Varga said. “Now, it brings me nostalgia for my childhood.”

You may have found yourself in a similar situation — thinking about a childhood hobby you once loved but left behind as you grew up and life got busier. Maybe you dream of playing a game of community kickball, hosting a board game night, collecting trinkets or singing karaoke tunes.

No matter what calls to you, there’s a reason you feel drawn to these childhood activities. And you might be surprised at the benefits playfulness adds to your life.

Discover your natural play style

Not sure what to do? You don’t actually need to pick an old hobby but could try a new one instead.

If you want to add more whimsy to your daily routine, consider hobbies that align with your “play personality,” a concept devised by Dr. Stuart Brown, 92, a psychiatrist and founder of the National Institute for Play.

The eight play personalities that Brown developed from interviews with clients allow people to discover their natural play style, although more than one resonates with most people, Brown said.

If you love taking charge and organizing, you might be a director, someone who thrives on planning and executing events. Those who crave the thrill of a victory may embody the competitor.

Bigger, bolder personalities may shine as jokers, always fooling around, or as storytellers, bringing imagination to life.

The explorer seeks adventure and new experiences, while the “kinesthete” finds joy in physical activity.

If accumulating rare or fascinating items interests you, you could be a collector, and those drawn to arts and crafts fit the creator personality.

Revisit an old hobby or find a new one

For many, returning to a childhood hobby is more than a new form of entertainment but rather an escape from daily stressors. If an activity once brought you comfort as a child, it may still have the same calming effect in adulthood, said Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a licensed clinical psychologist and emerita professor of psychology at California State University, Los Angeles.

Adults who are highly playful are also more positive about the future and more resilient in the face of challenges, according to a new study released February 9 in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Researchers surveyed 500 participants during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States in 2021 and found that more playful individuals had greater optimism, stronger coping skills and a more positive experience during activities — even while facing the same fears and vulnerabilities as others.

When people play, their limbic system — the part of the brain involved in behavioral and emotional responses — and the brain stem open to new connections and stimulation, providing critical brain nourishment, Brown said.

Reconnecting with childhood hobbies can be valuable for people at any stage in life, whether navigating the surplus of free time in retirement, coping with job loss or simply seeking more intention in your schedule.

Durvasula, who was not involved in the study, said these activities have emotional depth because of the childhood memories attached to them, and this nostalgic connection adds meaning to the experience.

As technology has become an integral part of life, adults tend to neglect nonelectronic creative outlets that once brought them joy, Durvasula said.

Engaging in hands-on activities such as origami, bracelet making, puzzling, pickleball, pottery or scrapbooking fosters what psychologists refer to as a sense of efficacy — the enjoyment that comes from practicing a skill and accomplishing a task, she said.

As people gain confidence with hobbies, such as coloring or painting, they may even feel encouraged to take creative risks in other areas of their lives such as redecorating their space or experimenting with new clothing styles.

Traditionally childlike hobbies also have the power to inspire innovation in your career or business ventures by tapping into the imaginative part of your mind, Durvasula said.

Taking the first step

Starting a new hobby can feel intimidating, especially when activities associated with children can make adults feel embarrassed. However, Brown emphasized the importance of prioritizing play as an escape from traditional productivity and societal expectations, which allows people to let loose and have fun again.

For those still feeling hesitant, beginning a hobby in the privacy of your home can help ease discomfort.

If you’re interested in trying ballet, Durvasula recommends following a YouTube tutorial in your living room before even considering a beginner’s class.

As your confidence grows, taking classes with friends or joining a community of other learners can help alleviate nerves.

Most importantly, people need to focus on setting realistic expectations to keep the activity enjoyable, Durvasula said.

“When we make things as adults, we want to do them perfectly,” she said. “We want the loaf of bread to come out looking artisanal, we want to be like (Rudolf) Nureyev if we take a ballet class or we want to paint like (Mark) Rothko … but just the act of holding the brush and painting a canvas is really special.”

Approaching hobbies for personal enjoyment, rather than with the pressure to monetize or gain social media validation, keeps them lighthearted and fulfilling. Focusing on the individuality of these exercises can also help people reframe or overcome perfectionist tendencies, she said.

Building hobbies into your schedule

With increasingly busy schedules, it’s easy to push the importance of hobbies to the side, but Durvasula suggests a few simple strategies to integrate these activities into daily life.

If your hobby requires specific materials, such as paper or paint, try keeping them in a space where you tend to unwind, such as the couch where you often scroll on your phone or watch TV, as a reminder to get started.

Pairing the hobby with another enjoyable activity, such as listening to a podcast or music, can make the exercise even more rewarding.

For those struggling to break from their current routine, getting others involved can provide some much-needed motivation. Invite a friend to join you, or if you’re a parent or grandparent, try sharing the hobby with a child for some extra bonding time.

To stay committed, schedule your hobby into your routine, just as you would doing exercises or cooking dinner to ensure that you sneak some playfulness into each day.

Brown added that each morning when people look in the mirror, they should ask themselves, “How am I going to play today?”

