5 things this ER doctor would like everyone to stop doing

(CNN) — People are rushed to the hospital emergency room for all sorts of unavoidable injuries, whether they got hit by a car or injured while playing sports.

Then there are the injuries and other conditions that emergency physicians treat regularly that are often preventable — but may not be obvious to the rest of us. Are there especially dangerous actions we can stop doing? What simple steps can reduce the risk of injury and serious harm?

I turned to CNN wellness contributor Dr. Leana Wen, a board-certified emergency physician who has seen a lot in her line of work, to learn what five things people should stop doing to reduce their odds of an emergency department visit. Wen is also an adjunct associate professor at George Washington University and previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: What’s the first thing we should stop doing to reduce our chances of landing in the ER?

Dr. Leana Wen: Using electric scooters, hoverboards and e-bikes without taking the necessary precautions. Injuries associated with these devices have soared in recent years, and people need to be aware of the potential risks and take steps to reduce harm.

Bone fracture is the most common injury, but head, neck and limb injuries also occur frequently, according to a 2023 report by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Injuries due to micromobility devices used for transportation and leisure increased by an average of 23% annually between 2017 and 2022, according to the report. Children 14 years and younger accounted for more than one-third of injuries due to these devices. Between 2017 and 2022, there were an estimated 360,800 ER visits related to e-scooters, e-bikes and the like.

Other studies have found that e-scooter injuries resulting in ER visits increased dramatically following the availability of shared e-scooter programs. In one hospital, ER visits for these injuries increased sixfold within less than three years.

I’m not actually advising people to stay away from all these devices but to use them safely. Always wear a helmet when riding a micromobility device, and never use one when under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Kids should be supervised when riding one.

Before using shared devices, make sure you know how to use the model. Check for damage and make sure the brakes, tires, frame, handlebars and other key components are intact. Follow manufacturer instructions: If they say that only one person should use the device, do not transport another rider.

CNN: What’s the second thing we should stop doing to avoid the ER?

Wen: Never leave kids unattended around pools, lakes or other bodies of water. Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death among young children, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every year, there are approximately 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the US. In 2022, the latest year for which data are available, 461 of those deaths were children ages 1 to 4 years old.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a report that found that 80% of pediatric drownings occurred in residential settings. That means most children drowned in a pool in their own home, another home of friends or family, or some other residential setting. The vast majority — 91% — of these drownings in residential settings occurred in children younger than 5 years old.

Children playing around bodies of water, even if they are small and shallow, should always be supervised by responsible adults who are not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Giving children water safety lessons can reduce their risk of drowning. Adults who don’t know how to swim also should consider basic lessons. Parents can further reduce risk by inspecting the pool in advance of their kids entering and making sure there is no loose, broken or missing drain cover. And pool owners should have fences that surround pools or spas on all sides that are not climbable for young kids. In fact, most US states require a fence by law.

CNN: What’s your third piece of advice for people to avoid unintentional harm?

Wen: Do not take unknown pills. Take only medications that have been prescribed for you and filled at an authorized pharmacy. Do not use medications that are “borrowed” from friends and family. And do not buy pills, whether they are medications or recreational drugs, from unauthorized sellers online.

Health authorities have issued numerous notices to warn about counterfeit medicines sold on the internet. If you are obtaining medicines from an unauthorized source, online or otherwise, you have no idea what’s in the medicine. You don’t know if it contains the active ingredient that you thought you were getting. You don’t know if there are dangerous contaminants. Many counterfeit pills contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and is a leading cause of drug overdose deaths.

The same guideline applies when you are taking pills that someone is offering you in nonmedical settings. They could have obtained them from an unsafe source. Do not take them.

CNN: What about over-the-counter drugs?

Wen: Over-the-counter drugs can also be toxic when taken in large quantities. This actually brings me to my fourth piece of advice, which is do not take part in unsafe TikTok or other social media challenges.

In recent years, there have been social media challenges encouraging people to cook their chicken in the cough and cold product NyQuil and to take large amounts of allergy medicine. These substances, while generally safe when taken as directed, can be extremely dangerous and even fatal if used in large quantities. Children and adolescents have ended up in the ER after attempting the challenges. At least one child, a 13-year-old in Ohio, died.

People should avoid any social media challenge asking them to take medicines, whether prescription or over the counter, or to partake in other potentially harmful activities.

CNN: What’s one final action to avoid?

Wen: Texting and driving! I think this one does not need more explanation, but I’ll say more anyway. Distracted driving is a major cause of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities. People should not text and drive, or take photos or videos, watch videos, video chat, check their emails, or anything else that requires them to take their eyes and their attention off the road. Doing so poses a danger not only to themselves and the occupants in their vehicle but also to others on the road. It could land them in the ER — or worse.

