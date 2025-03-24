White House to nominate Dr. Susan Monarez to lead CDC

By Meg Tirrell and Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

(CNN) — The White House will nominate Dr. Susan Monarez, the current acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to lead the agency, President Donald Trump said Monday.

The move comes weeks after the White House abruptly withdrew its nomination of Dr. Dave Weldon to lead the public health agency.

Monarez is a veteran of government service who was previously the deputy director of ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, an agency tasked with doing innovative, high-stakes research.

“Dr. Monarez brings decades of experience championing Innovation, Transparency, and strong Public Health Systems. She has a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, and PostDoctoral training in Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Claiming that Americans have “lost confidence in the CDC due to political bias and disastrous mismanagement,” he added, “Dr. Monarez will work closely with our GREAT Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr. Together, they will prioritize Accountability, High Standards, and Disease Prevention.”

In the past, the CDC director has been appointed to lead the office, but the nominee will require approval by the Senate starting this year.

Earlier this month, the White House withdrew its nomination of Weldon after White House officials privately voiced concerns about his comments expressing skepticism about vaccines. Even Kennedy, who has a long history of questioning vaccines, had concerns, the sources said.

CNN’s Alayna Treene, Kit Maher and Brenda Goodman contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.