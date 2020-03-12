D91 postpones events due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls School District 91 decided Thursday morning to postpone several large group gatherings planned for the next two weeks due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The district musical planned for March 13 and 14 and March 15 to 17 has been postponed. District officials ask those who have purchased tickets just hold onto their tickets as they hope to reschedule the performances at a later date.

If the play has to be canceled, the district will process refunds. For now, the district has suspended all ticket sales.

The annual 5th Grade Patriotic program scheduled for March 18 also has been postponed. The practice planned for March 17 has also been postponed. Officials hope to reschedule these events at a later date.

The district may cancel other activities as the need arises or in accordance with new information from federal, state or local health officials.

The district is following the CDC’s recommended cleaning guidelines and will continue monitoring the situation and provide additional updates as more information becomes available.