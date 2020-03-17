Chick-fil-A closing its dining room

Coronavirus Coverage

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chick-fil-A in Ammon announced it will be closing its dining room for the foreseeable future beginning Thursday, March 19 as a precaution measure.

"As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, our primary goal is to keep our guests and employees safe."

The drive-thru and mobile curbside will remain open as an option for you.

"We want the ability to continue serving our community, while at the same time showing care for you and our employees. Please understand that this is a very fluid situation, and more changes may come as we learn more," they said in a Facebook post.