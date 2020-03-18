BYU-Idaho Spring Semester to be held remotely and online

Coronavirus Coverage

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With the ongoing concerns related to COVID-19, Spring Semester 2020 courses at Brigham Young University Idaho will be held remotely and online.

The university said students will be able to complete courses wherever they reside, and it is anticipated that campus will continue to be open and functioning.

This change may require some adjustments in currently planned courses.

Lab courses that cannot be adapted for remote delivery will be canceled.

Students may find it necessary to adjust their schedules as a result of these changes and can do so through the registration portal at my.BYUI.edu.

Information regarding course changes will be available to students before the end of Winter Semester.