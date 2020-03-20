Ammon declares local disaster emergency

Coronavirus Coverage

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - City of Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti has signed a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency in response to the possible COVID-19 impact on the Ammon community.

This declaration will be used as a tool to help respond to the anticipated needs that may come from the current COVID-19 Pandemic and allows Ammon to access federal emergency funding for operations potentially affected by the virus.

The Ammon declaration is similar to declarations being made on the federal, state and local levels in other cities and counties.

About the Declaration, Mayor Coletti reassured that "Ammon is ready for COVID-19. I am confident and believe in our city, its residents, businesses, and city employees and emergency responders. This declaration is not a cause for panic. It is important that we continue to follow recommended practices of social distancing, but also that we continue to help our neighbors and look out for one another as a community."

Ammon Fire and the Ammon City Bonneville County Sheriff will continue to respond to all emergencies in a timely manner.

City Offices and hours of service may be adjusted as needed, and all changes to open hours will be announced and reassessed regularly.

City residents are encouraged to use phone, email and other ways to contact the City as opposed to visiting in person and are assured that there will be no disruption to essential services.

The declaration is to be ratified by the City Council at an upcoming special meeting.