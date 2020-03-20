UPDATE: First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Bingham County

Coronavirus Coverage

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) have confirmed a positive case in southeast Idaho of novel coronavirus in a 37-year-old male.

This is the first case for Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

The individual is home recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. His movement history is being closely evaluated.

Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.

“We are taking steps to reduce the impact this situation has on the citizens of southeastern Idaho. Our team is working tirelessly to identify those who might have been exposed and are making sure they are evaluated,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director.

SIPH, in collaboration with key stakeholders, is monitoring the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation very closely, both domestically and internationally. We are working with hospitals, healthcare providers, county emergency managers, first responders, schools as well as local and state governments.

“We understand that this is unsettling,” said Mann. “However, we all must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.” Prevention methods include:

If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.

Avoiding people who are sick

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Public health does not do any testing for COVID-19 or store testing kits. SIPH’s focus is on slowing the spread of COVID-19, to ensure the protection of our community.

Idaho Department of Health & Welfare officials said state-level data will now be updated at 5 p.m. daily HERE.

