Idaho is currently reporting 32 cases

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are currently 32 cases in Idaho.

The first COVID-19 case in southeast Idaho was not confirmed until after the state updated the numbers at 5 p.m. Friday.

The case in Bingham County will officially be reflected in Saturday's count. You can read more about that case here.

Also, the state website originally reported there is a case in Fremont County. That is incorrect. It has been updated to report there are two cases in Teton County. The second case in Teton is a woman under 50 who contracted it internationally. She is recovering at home, and she has self-isolated. Officials say she also had low exposure to others.

All corrections are reflected below.

COVID-19 in Idaho

*All data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. State-level data will be updated at 5 p.m. MT daily. Public health district data will be updated on their agency website at their discretion.

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Panhandle Health District Kootenai 3 0 Southwest District Health Canyon 1 0 Central District Health Ada 4 0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls 19

1 0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Madison

Teton 1

2 0

0 South Eastern Idaho Public Health Bingham 1 0

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories* 692 Number of people tested through commercial laboratories** 219

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.

**Some people may receive multiple tests.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group

<18 years 0 19 to 49 years 16 ≥50 years 15

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex

Female 20 Male 11 Unknown 0

Everyone should take precautions to avoid all respiratory diseases, including staying home if you’re sick, avoiding sick people, and covering your coughs and sneezes with the crook of your elbow or a tissue.

