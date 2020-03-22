Man with travel-related COVID-19 first to die in Utah

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah has reported its first death related to COVID-19. Authorities say a man over 60 had been hospitalized for two days before he died.

The Davis County resident who had underlying medical problems is believed to have been exposed to the virus while traveling but no details have been provided about where.

Officials say his death underscores the need for people to voluntarily help slow the spread of the disease by washing their hands, practicing social distancing and staying home if they're sick.

Utah's epidemiologist says the state will still see more cases reported before the outbreak slows.