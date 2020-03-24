2 COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County

Coronavirus Coverage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is confirming two cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases the health district’s region to six.

Case 1: Female over the age of 65. This individual was not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home. This case was connected with travel out of the country.

Case 2: Male over the age of 65. This individual was not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home. This case was connected with travel out of the country.

Epidemiologists with EIPH have begun their investigation. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and will monitor them closely for symptoms.

Additional case-specific information about these individuals is confidential and will not be released.

EIPH continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and is working with State public health officials, city and county government leaders, hospitals, healthcare providers, emergency management, EMS, schools, and our communities to help prevent the spread of illness.

Eastern Idaho Public Health serves Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.

A Public Health Notice: COVID-19 was issued yesterday. This notice outlines the responsibilities of every resident in our region to do what they can to reduce the spread of COVID-19. A copy of the notice can be found here.

Below is some of the information listed in the Public Health Notice. These are simple strategies everyone can take to reduce the spread of illness and stay healthy: