Idaho Falls Police, Idaho Falls Animal Shelter make adjustments in due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter are implementing adjustments in conjunction with the world-wide effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

These adjustments are intended to be temporary and have been made with CDC and Eastern Idaho Public Health guidelines, as well as our continued mission to serve the people of Idaho Falls, firmly in mind.

“It is our intent that these changes will have minimal impact on the service our community members receive while having a significant impact on the possible spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Bryce Johnson. “Bottom line, if you need a police officer you will still get a police officer. We are still here, and we will be there for you when you need us. We will also utilize available tools to appropriately protect your health and the health of our officers.”

The vision of the Idaho Falls Police Department is “to be united in a spirit of teamwork to be an open, courteous, and community-minded organization devoted to quality public service. We are dedicated to live by values reflecting a genuine desire to care for the safety and well-being of the public we serve, as well as the professionals who provide that service.”

The following adjustments have been made in order to ensure the health and well-being of Idaho Falls Police Department and Animal Services staff, as well as the public. These adjustments are effective immediately.

Idaho Falls Police Officers and Animal Control Officers have been issued personal protective equipment (PPE), in the form of gloves, masks, and other items. You may see police officers and animal control officers wearing these items as they respond to calls for service around the community. These measures are precautionary, and should not be any cause for discomfort or alarm.

All public tours, ride-alongs, and public engagements have been canceled. We value these experiences and the positive relationship building that occurs through these efforts. This decision was difficult to make, and we look forward to continuing these activities when it is appropriate to do so.

Idaho Falls & Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center is encouraging online-reporting wherever appropriate. The Idaho Falls Police Department has had online reporting available for several years now. It is utilized for certain reports including minor traffic accidents, minor crimes that are not in progress, and certain other incidents. Anonymous crime tips, reports of vandalism, lost/found property, and certain minor traffic accidents are examples of reports that may be reported online at www.idahofallsidaho.gov/310/Report-a-Crime. When you call dispatch an Emergency Communications Officer will ask questions to determine the nature of your call and, if it is able to be reported online, will provide instructions to do so. All reports are evaluated by Idaho Falls Police Department staff and are forwarded to officers and investigators for follow up as needed. This tool has been utilized effectively for several years.

Idaho Falls Police Officers will continue to respond immediately and i- person to public safety emergencies, in progress disturbances, vehicle accidents, etc. as usual. Whenever possible, please help us keep our officers healthy by informing dispatch if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic so that officers can don appropriate PPE while en route.

The Idaho Falls Police Department Front Desk located in the Bonneville County Law Enforcement Building is closed for the time being. This includes fingerprinting services. Front desk employees previously provided directions, assisted with online reports, greeted visitors, facilitated fingerprinting, and notified Dispatch if a person walked-in to report a crime. Anyone needing to speak with an Idaho Falls Police Officer or to report a crime is asked to please contact Dispatch directly by calling the non-emergency number at (208)529-1200. For emergencies, please call 911.

Police reports and accident reports are able to be requested via email, and we are requesting that people utilize this option rather than visiting the Records Department in person. The records request form is available HERE. Please email completed forms to PoliceRecords@idahofallsidaho.gov. For questions or assistance, the Idaho Falls Police Records Department may be reached at (208)612-8600.

For vehicle impound releases, please call the Records Department. They will process payment over the phone, and notify the tow company that the vehicle is able to be released.

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter operates under the umbrella of the Idaho Falls Police Department. All in-person non-essential service interactions at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter are temporarily halted. This includes the following functions.

Microchipping.

Youth group activities and tours.

Casual visitors. Visitors will only be allowed for adoptions, reclaiming animals, or found animals.

Intake of stray cats (Unless the cat is injured).

Routine owner surrenders. (Please contact the shelter by calling (208)612-8671 for assistance with resources to continue to care for your pet or other options.)

The following Idaho Falls Animal Shelter functions will continue with the listed adjustments to ensure the health of staff and necessary visitors.