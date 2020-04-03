Local distillery starts producing hand sanitizer to combat shortage

Coronavirus Coverage

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - During this pandemic, many companies are making big changes to adapt to the situations. In Rigby, Distilled Resources Incorporated made the switch from vodka to hand sanitizer.

"There was this tremendous need for hand sanitizer because of the COVID-19, and we are happy to do our part to help out where we can," said DRINC's executive vice president, Justin Chipp.

Distilled Resources Incorporated, referred to as DRINC, has been a private label vodka and beverage distillery in Rigby for 32 years. Now, they also produce their own hand sanitizer.

"These four large tanks that hold about 1,800 gallons each day, and this is where we take the high proof alcohol blend it with hydrogen peroxide, water, glycol and other denaturants, to make the hand sanitizer," Chipp said.

Dr. Inc hand sanitizer is a product of market demand and a product to help the community, "making the switch from making vodka to hand sanitizer wasn't much of a pivot for us we just needed to find a few ingredients," Chipp said.

Guidelines set by the FDA make sure the 1.7 ounce bottles of Dr. Inc work effectively to kill germs.

"Initially, we thought making hand sanitizer would just fulfill a temporary need to meet the demand that's out there, but as people become more germ aware there will probably be higher demand in the future," Chipp said.

Chipp says they're prepared to fill that demand. They've even gotten help from their partners, "in particular, Idaho and Foods has been very generous in donating two truckloads of potato flake for us to make the alcohol for the hand sanitizer," Chipp said.

Hand sanitizers are among the many products needed to fight coronavirus in our communities, and DRINC plans to continue doing their part by finding ways to advance their product.

Once a box of hand sanitizers is all filled, it's ready to be shipped off to the hands of local businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders.

President and owner of DRINC, Gray Ottley, told us it typically takes a year to get everything in place to create a new vodka product, but because of the high demand they sped things up and started producing the hand sanitizer in just 3 weeks.

For more information on how to bulk order Dr. Inc hand sanitizer for your business, click here.