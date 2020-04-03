New COVID-19 case identified in Bannock County

Coronavirus Coverage

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Bannock County.

This brings the total in southeastern Idaho to seven cases: 5 in Bannock County and 2 in Bingham County.

The hospitalized patient is a male in his 60s from Bannock County. The case appears to be travel related.

Epidemiologists at SIPH are working to investigate possible contacts. All household members of the confirmed cases have been asked to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and they will be asked to self-monitor for the development of symptoms.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

Prevention methods include:

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Home Order at coronavirus.idaho.gov

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps.