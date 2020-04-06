Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 5:04 pm
Published 5:06 pm

Community transmission of COVID-19 identified in Bonneville County

Coronavirus logo_1234923
CDC

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported another positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 30s in Bonneville County Monday.

This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.

This brings the total cases in Bonneville County to seven.

Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply