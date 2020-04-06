Community transmission of COVID-19 identified in Bonneville County

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported another positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 30s in Bonneville County Monday.

This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.

This brings the total cases in Bonneville County to seven.