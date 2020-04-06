Community transmission of COVID-19 identified in Bonneville County
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported another positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 30s in Bonneville County Monday.
This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.
This brings the total cases in Bonneville County to seven.
We must do all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s imperative that we all share the message about the need for Idahoans to continue to stay home to help protect the lives of our health care workers, first responders, friends, and neighbors. https://t.co/dYfTt6AG1q— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) April 6, 2020
