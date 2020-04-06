How you can participate in Tuesday’s statewide telephone town hall

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Governor Brad Little, health experts and AARP Idaho will host a statewide telephone town hall Tuesday to provide updated information and answer questions regarding the coronavirus in Idaho.

The hour-long conversation begins at 12 p.m., and you can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by clicking HERE.

The discussion will also be streaming live below.

This is an interactive forum, and you are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Governor. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This important call is available for anyone regardless if they are an AARP member or not.