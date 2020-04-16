Commercial COVID-19 testing-labs could be here sooner than you think

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeast Idaho has reported 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon. While that number seems low, the health district says it could be misleading because of a lack of tests. Now, the district is now working to change that.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health District says only 411 people have been tested in Southeast Idaho. That is less than 3% of the 16,000 people who have been tested across the state.

Now, the agency is working with community partners, private labs and Idaho State University to improve testing capabilities as soon as possible. However, restrictions on testing candidates will remain in place.

"Our highest priorities continue to be our sickest people, people who are hospitalized, people working in healthcare, our first responders, or critical infrastructure workers,” district manager, Maggie Mann said. “Our hope is that anyone who is symptomatic will be able to be tested through a commercial laboratory."

The number of confirmed cases from our local health districts do not always correspond with the state's website. As individual health districts confirm cases, it takes time for the state to officially confirm those cases at the state level.