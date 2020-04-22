EIPH hope for economic recovery and safe openings for businesses

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Businesses have been creative in taking new approaches to keep customers safe during this pandemic. The Eastern Idaho Public Health Department is trying to get more places back up and running.

"We talked about the social distancing measures and it's something that we need to maybe consider as a new normal for some time because we're going to be dealing with this for some time," EIPH District Director, Geri Rackow said.

With the new normal, Rackow says the health department is not going to enforce businesses to clean. It will be on the honor system.

"We want to ask everyone to take it very seriously and be part of the resolution," Rackow said.

"So, that we can get our economy running again and get people back to work while doing everything we can to minimize the spread of illness and so with that being said, public health is not going to be out inspecting businesses."

One of the top concerns is employee safety. So a system is being put in place.

"We encourage everyone and we've provided along with this decision tree, a health monitoring for a respiratory illness that they can take," Community Health Division Director, James Corbett said.

"Anyone can utilize just to help, you know, kind of be pay a little more attention to what symptoms they may be having on a day in and day out basis."

From salons, bars, and dining restaurants, EIPH hopes they could open up sooner rather than later.

"It has been a very challenging time for everyone and we want more than nothing then for everyone to get back to work because everyone businesses is valuable," Rackow said. "We recognize that and we appreciate the sacrifice that everyone has done so far, to help us get through this point of the pandemic."