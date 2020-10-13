Salvation Army starts holiday fundraising early due to COVID-19 impact

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For the first time in 130 years, the Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country.

This holiday season, the Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for services as unemployment rates are expected to be 10% to 11%.

The Salvation Army Pocatello outpost in Bannock County estimates it needs resources to serve up to 155% more people with Christmas assistance.

Because of COVID-19, fundraising is starting earlier and the number of traditional red kettles used on street corners and at store entrances has decreased.

In fact, there could be an up to a 50% decrease in red kettle funds this year due to several factors, including:

Consumers carrying less cash and fewer coins

More online shopping, which means less foot traffic in shopping areas

Unemployment rates

Recent closures of some brick-and-mortar retail stores

Kettles can be found at Walmart, Albertsons, Smiths, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby and Cal Ranch,

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay in Bannock County.

Click HERE to donate or learn more about how you can help the Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year.