1,064 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,064 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Friday.

That's the third-highest number of cases reported on a single day. There were 1,073 reported last Friday on Oct. 23 and 1,094 reported the week before that on Oct. 16. It's also the fourth daily report higher than 1,000. Idaho officials reported 1,021 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 24.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 63,810.

There are a total of 55,834 confirmed cases and 7,976 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 130 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 162 new cases Friday. There are 82 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 15 in Lemhi, 46 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 706 new active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed another more death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 29,556 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 17,839 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,572, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 549.

There are 4,170 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,918 cases among health care workers.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 626.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

87 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

156 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

341 people were 80+

94.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.08% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.24% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 1 death is pending.

87.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 15,088

400

113

66 2,010

157

9

18 178

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 865

3,752

1,016

201

1,306

492

1,129

35 44

521

154

32

124

129

107

6 7

49

9

3

9

9

9

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,725

301

2,735

1,035

92

492

275

40 1,029

29

358

209

11

41

36

7 37

2

4

4

1

4

1

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,885

1,281

224

316

317

69

54

89 838

367

76

64

73

3

4

14 14

23

4

2

2

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 4,113

462

87

177

291 273

55

103

3

5 51

1

1

3

20 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 864

359

945

127

80 59

21

34

18

5 24

1

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 9,521

382

1,013

368

56

428 738

63

149

36

7

50 111

6

10

5

2

8 TOTAL 55,834 7,976 626

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.